Vickie Guerrero Reportedly Set for WWE Return in the Coming Weeks

Vickie Guerrero may soon be returning to WWE after an extended absence. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former General Manager and long-time on-screen personality has informed multiple individuals that she is set to resume work with the company in the coming weeks.

While exact dates for her return remain under wraps, the report did note that WWE Evolution is set to take place on July 12, raising speculation that Guerrero could reappear before or during the all-women’s premium live event. However, there is currently no confirmation regarding her involvement in that show.

Guerrero last appeared on WWE television during SmackDown’s return to the USA Network in September of last year. She is said to have kept a good relationship with WWE, despite her years away from the company.

From 2019 until early 2023, Guerrero worked with AEW. Her time with the company came to an end when her contract expired in February 2023, with no release or formal termination.

Following her AEW exit, Guerrero became embroiled in a deeply personal controversy. Her daughter Sherilyn publicly accused Guerrero’s husband, Kris Benson, of sexual assault during a cruise that took place shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The accusation led to a public rift within the Guerrero family, with Shaul Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero showing support for Sherilyn. In contrast, Vickie issued a joint statement with Benson denying the allegations, accusing Sherilyn of lying, threatening legal action, and ultimately disowning her.

