Dominik Mysterio Pulled From Title Match Due to Rib Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
Dominik Mysterio Pulled From Title Match Due to Rib Injury

Dominik Mysterio is reportedly dealing with an injury, but the WWE Intercontinental Champion is not expected to miss significant time.

According to PWInsider.com, Mysterio is currently recovering from a rib cage issue, which prompted WWE to pull him from his scheduled title defense against AJ Styles at this Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event.

The cancellation was officially announced during the June 23 episode of Monday Night Raw. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for Mysterio’s in-ring return, but early indications suggest the setback is not a long-term one.

WWE fans will be hoping to see the champion back in action soon.

×

