Dominik Mysterio Pulled From Title Match Due to Rib Injury

Dominik Mysterio is reportedly dealing with an injury, but the WWE Intercontinental Champion is not expected to miss significant time.

According to PWInsider.com, Mysterio is currently recovering from a rib cage issue, which prompted WWE to pull him from his scheduled title defense against AJ Styles at this Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event.

The cancellation was officially announced during the June 23 episode of Monday Night Raw. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for Mysterio’s in-ring return, but early indications suggest the setback is not a long-term one.

WWE fans will be hoping to see the champion back in action soon.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member