Jim Ross Declares He Is Cancer-Free, Eyes AEW Return at All In

Jim Ross is on the road to recovery and ready for his next chapter in All Elite Wrestling. The legendary announcer revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that he is officially cancer-free and feeling strong enough to get back behind the microphone. With his sights set on AEW All In in Arlington this July, Ross is eager to return to the spotlight after a difficult stretch battling health challenges.

During the episode, Ross spoke candidly about the toll his health issues had taken and how he is looking forward to being back at work. “No, just get back to work,” Ross emphasized. “Yeah, I’m tired of sitting at home, and I’m excited about the opportunities that await. I am feeling better. My plan is to be in Dallas for the big event [AEW All In].”

In a moving moment, Ross confirmed the news fans have been hoping for: “You never know about tomorrow. The cancer’s gone, which I’m very happy to say,” he said. “So you know, I’m blessed that my health has returned, and I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

Ross also praised AEW President Tony Khan for his steady support throughout his health journey. “I’m very indebted to AEW for hiring me, bringing me on board, and Tony Khan has been amazingly wonderful during my illness,” he shared. “He supported me wholeheartedly and I really do appreciate that. That’s the way a boss should act, should do is take care of your people. And Tony Khan has certainly taken good care of me, and I plan on being reciprocal and doing my best to take care of him in my role going forward.”

Ross is expected to take part in AEW’s big All In weekend, including Starrcast on July 11 and the pay-per-view the following night on July 12, as he eases back into his role with the company.