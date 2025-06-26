×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Ross Declares He Is Cancer-Free, Eyes AEW Return at All In

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
Jim Ross Declares He Is Cancer-Free, Eyes AEW Return at All In

Jim Ross is on the road to recovery and ready for his next chapter in All Elite Wrestling. The legendary announcer revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that he is officially cancer-free and feeling strong enough to get back behind the microphone. With his sights set on AEW All In in Arlington this July, Ross is eager to return to the spotlight after a difficult stretch battling health challenges.

During the episode, Ross spoke candidly about the toll his health issues had taken and how he is looking forward to being back at work. “No, just get back to work,” Ross emphasized. “Yeah, I’m tired of sitting at home, and I’m excited about the opportunities that await. I am feeling better. My plan is to be in Dallas for the big event [AEW All In].”

In a moving moment, Ross confirmed the news fans have been hoping for: “You never know about tomorrow. The cancer’s gone, which I’m very happy to say,” he said. “So you know, I’m blessed that my health has returned, and I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

Ross also praised AEW President Tony Khan for his steady support throughout his health journey. “I’m very indebted to AEW for hiring me, bringing me on board, and Tony Khan has been amazingly wonderful during my illness,” he shared. “He supported me wholeheartedly and I really do appreciate that. That’s the way a boss should act, should do is take care of your people. And Tony Khan has certainly taken good care of me, and I plan on being reciprocal and doing my best to take care of him in my role going forward.”

Ross is expected to take part in AEW’s big All In weekend, including Starrcast on July 11 and the pay-per-view the following night on July 12, as he eases back into his role with the company.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Jun. 30th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy