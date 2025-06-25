It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle, Washington.

On tap for tonight's show is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong and Athena vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander in a pair of 4-Way bouts to determine the No. 1 entrant in the men's and women's Casino Gauntlet matches at AEW ALL IN: Texas, Hangman Page vs. The Beast Mortos, Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta, appearances by The Hurt Syndicate & "Timeless" Toni Storm, plus more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (JUNE 25, 2025): SEATTLE, WA.

The show is officially off-and-running, with Excalibur welcoming us. He is joined by Taz and Ian Riccaboni on the call.

Mercedes Mone Attacks "Timeless" Toni Storm

We see "Timeless" Toni Storm arrive with Luther, but they are ambushed by Mercedes Mone! Mone yells "Welcome to Dynamitr!" and they head out to the stage. She gets a microphone from a production dude, who she knocks out. Mone says, "You want to play games with me? It’s game on now, b*tch!"

Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian & Lee Johnson

The Young Bucks appear on the big screen and introduce themselves as our AEW Executive Vice Presidents. They bring up a tag-team match that Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland have scheduled for later. They say they used some executive stroke and got it bumped up.

In fact, it's happening now. They tell the production people to cue the theme for Will Ospreay. Out comes Ospreay with his boots still not fully laced up. Swerve Strickland makes his way out next. Already at ringside are Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, their opponents. The bell sounds and off we go.

Swerve and Lee start the match. Swerve goes for the suplex but Lee lands on his feet and rolls to the corner as Blake is tagged in. Swerve tags Ospreay into the mat. Ospreay with chops to the chest and Blake is thrown to the ropes but Blake lands a hurricanrana.

Blake runs towards Ospreay but Ospreay with a boot to the face followed by an atomic drop. Swerve is tagged in and they double team Blake. In comes Lee but he is knocked down. Swerve tags Ospreay in as he goes for the cover but Blake kicks out. Ospreay to the ropes and he lands a kick to the head.

Lee gets in the ring and Ospreay throws him to the outside. Ospreay with a cross body over the top rope onto Lee on the outside of the ring. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson’s music hit and out they come. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

The show returns from the break and we see Blake with a 450 splash onto Ospreay. He goes for the cover but Ospreay kicks out. He throws Ospreay into the corner but Ospreay with a big boot onto Lee, taking him down. Ospreay with a kick to the side of the head onto Blake and Swerve is tagged in.

Lee gets in the ring and Swerve takes both men down. Swerve on the ring apron and he kicks Lee in the face followed by a jumping DDT onto Blake. He goes for the cover but Blake kicks out. In comes Lee but Ospreay takes him down. Swerve and Ospreay double team Blake and land a brain buster. Swerve with the House Call for the win.

Winners: Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

AEW ALL IN: Texas Could Be Getting More Interesting

After the match, things get interesting. The EVP’s call for security as Swerve and Ospreay were about to go after them. Security gets in their way as Swerve and Ospreay get back into the ring.

Swerve since year after year, people had to do with bullcrap from the EVP’s. He won’t go another year dealing with them. Swerve looks at Will and says they will do something about it.

They challenge the Young Bucks to a match at AEW All In and Ospreay mentions that the Young Bucks put their EVP titles on the line. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

A video package airs showing the history of The Golden Lovers duo of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. Backstage, The Young Bucks talk directly into camera still fired up. They issue a week long suspension for getting attacked as AEW EVPs.

Up walks Kazuchika Okada who tells them it's okay. He introduces them to his new friends. Up comes Trent Beretta and Konosuke Takeshita and Rocky Romero. The Young Bucks like Trent's vow that they'll enjoy what they see him do to Ibushi in a few moments.

As they all go to head their own ways, Takeshita reminds Okada that this is just temporary. Back inside the arena, Ibushi makes his way out and heads to the ring for his first AEW Dynamite match in quite a while. His opponent, Trent Beretta, comes out next, and the bell sounds to get things going.

Following several minutes of good back-and-forth action, Ibushi picks up the victory. After the match, he is confronted in the ring by Kazuchika Okada. The fans chant "Holy sh*t!" It is then announced by Excalibur, per Tony Khan, that at next week's AEW Dynamite 300 special, it will be Okada vs. Ibushi going one-on-one.

Winner: Kota Ibushi

Jon Moxley Ready To Show What A Real World Champion Is

We shoot to Jon Moxley in a stairwell. He says Hangman Page has lost focus, will he grab it? Moxley says he doesn’t think Page will. He says Page is afraid to become what the world needs him to be.

He says for someone like himself, to walk the walk he did, for him to be the current AEW Champion, Page makes him sick. He calls him a cry baby and says the World champion does not shy away from responsibility.

He walks into the fire and takes an ounce of crap from nobody. He says on July 12, when Page is filling with his emotions, he will get elbowed in the face and choked into oblivion. Moxley will show the world what the world Champion looks like. We head to a break.

Ricochet & AR Fox vs. Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

After tricking AR Fox into 'agreeing' to be his partner via forced handshake backstage, Ricochet and Fox settle inside the ring for tagh-team action. Out comes their opponents, the JetSpeed duo of Speedball Mike Bailey and "The Jet" Kevin Knight. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ricochet tells AR Fox that he will start the match, All four men are in the ring and begin fighting. Bailey throws Fox to the outside and Ricochet is between both men. They double team him and AR Fox is tagged in. Jet Speed double team him. Bailey runs towards Fox but Fox throws him to the outside and takes Knight down.

Fox with a clothesline. He goes for the cover but Knight kicks out. In comes Ricochet but Knight hits him with a clothesline to the outside of the ring. On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Ricochet and AR Fox are not on the same page.

One goes for a suplex and the other doesn’t. They argue and it ends with Knight hitting Fox with a big boot and Ricochet is thrown to the outside. Bailey is tagged in and he hits Fox with kicks. Bailey with a running shooting star. He goes for the cover but Ricochet kicks out.

Knight is tagged in as he and Bailey land a double drop kick onto Ricochet. They double team Fox in the ring. Knight goes for the cover but Fox kicks out. Bailey is tagged back in but he was dragged to the outside and Ricochet throws Bailey into the ring steps.

Fox with a suicide dive onto Bailey and he throws Bailey back into the ring. Bailey with a kick to the face and climbs the top rope but Fox with a drag fly. Knight tags Bailey in and as Fox goes for the tag, Ricochet drops off the ring apron.

He turns around and Knight with a drop kick followed by a sky high. Knight climbs the top rope and he lands the UFO Splash. Knight goes for the cover and gets the pin, picking up the win for the JetSpeed duo in a crowd-pleasing performance.

Winners: Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

The Hurt Syndicate ...Hurts People

Once the match wraps up, we see Ricochet unwrap his wrist tape on stage and head to the back. Tony Schiavone is on stage and he speaks with Jet Speed. Bailey tells him with great power comes great responsibility. But the AEW Tag Titles have been held hostage for too long and it’s time someone comes to their rescue.

Knight agrees with Bailey and he says it’s time for those titles to come home and that is around their waist. “1… 2… You hear the clock ticking. Tick tock you’re hurting some feelings.” As Knight is talking, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin attack them from behind.

Out come MVP and MJF with them, smiling. Lashley and Shelton throw them into the ring steps, barricade and ring apron. MVP tells MJF to go with him and they head to the back. Double snap suplexes onto the floor on the outside. MVP and MJF bring out a table and Shelton places Knight on it.

Lashley lifts Bailey up and chokeslams him through Knight and through the table. MVP asks for a microphone. He says now that they have taken care of that little business, MVP asks for music. MJF stands behind them and MVP tells them to start walking to the ring.

MVP says this is an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate. He asks for someone to stand up to the AEW Tag Team Champions. And speaking of stand up, if Jet Speed can even stand up after that beating, he will be too willing to meet them at All In for the Tag Team titles, on the condition that they can walk.

MVP asks for everyone’s undivided attention as he hands the microphone over to the young genius, MJF. The fans boo and MJF thanks Montel. MJF says last week, he unmasked and defeated the lucha libre legend… MVP cuts him off as the fans boo MJF. He tells them to show MJF respect.

MJF says he is not there to talk about all of his accomplishments. He says that next week, he will be entering a qualifying match for the men’s Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas. And when he wins, he is going to get one step closer to what is rightfully his, not dictator Jon’s and not their crooked Cowboy Hangman. But his AEW World Championship.

MJF tells them to hit their music as they post but Mark Briscoe’s music hits and out he comes. Briscoe tells MJF that they all know that MJF can listen to himself talk all night long. However, the producer said that Max is taking so long once again and they will hit Briscoe’s music.

Briscoe asks them to leave the ring, that way he can take care of business. MJF says he doesn’t care about what time it is, they can take up as much time as they want because unlike Mark, they are actually stars. MJF says the fans love Mark and they like him because they can relate to him.

They all grew up dirt ugly and dirt poor. He is willing to bet that everyone in the arena and at home have as much bills in their pockets as he does teeth in his mouth. MJF calls Briscoe a blue collar bitch. Briscoe calls him hilarious but he sees his inner turmoil, that pain, where it all comes from.

He says the word of the day is empathy. The fans chant “empathy” and Briscoe says that Max is trying to compensate for something, like all of these hurtful comments from him come from a place of insufficiency in a place of. He says if he was MJF going 30 years with a teeny, tiny, kosher pickle in his pants, he would hang out with those guys too.

MVP tells Briscoe that they are about business, this is not business. He tells MVP they will all exit the ring as the fans chant “kosher pickle”. MVP says they will exit the ring and leave Mark to do what he does better than anyone else, they will watch him lose.

No. 1 In Men's Casino Gauntlet At AEW ALL IN: Texas

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Roderick Strong vs. Bandido

The ring entrances for Konosuke Takeshita, Roderick Strong and ROH World Champion Bandido take place. Obviously Mark Briscoe is already out there. Now it's time to find out who will enter the Men's Casino Gauntlet at AEW ALL IN: Texas first. It's time for the first of two four-way matches tonight with Casino Gauntlet implications.

The bell rings and we are under way. All four men brawl in the ring. Strong and Briscoe fight on one site and Takeshita and Bandido fight on the other. Bandido with a dropkick and Takeshita to the outside of the ring. Bandido to the outside and Takeshita is thrown into the barricade.

Strong with a right hand onto Mark in the ring but Briscoe with a forearm. Briscoe to the ropes and he kicks Takeshita down. Briscoe on the ring apron and he takes Bandido down. Strong with a baseball slide. Missed most of the rest, but caught the end just in time to see Briscoe get the win.

Winner and ADVANCING to No. 1 spot in Men's Casino Gauntlet: Mark Briscoe

Adam Cole Issues An Open Challenge

Backstage, Adam Cole is shown talking about his issues with The Don Callis Family. He issues an open challenge to anyone from The Don Callis Family for tomorrow night's special Thursday episode of AEW Collision.

No. 1 In Men's Casino Gauntlet At AEW ALL IN: Texas

Kris Statlander vs. Athena vs. Willow Nightingale vs.

After the Cole open challenge is laid out, we head back to the ring for our second of two four-way Casino Gauntlet number one spot matches for AEW ALL IN: Texas. Out first comes Kris Statlander. Next out is ROH Women's Champion Athena accompanied by Billie Starkz.

Willow Nightingale comes out after that and then finally, Thunder Rosa. It's time to find out who will be number one in the Women's Casino Gauntlet at AEW ALL IN: Texas. The bell sounds and off we go. After a couple of minutes of action, we head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we learn it will be Mina Shirakawa vs. Mercedes Mone at AEW Dynamite 300 next week. The TBS title will be on the line. Also scheduled is Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada. For tomorrow night, it is announced that Josh Alexander will represent The Don Callis Family against Adam Cole for the TNT title.

Meanwhile, we see Statlander and Nightingale trading offensive leads in the ring while Rosa and Athena sell on the floor. Athena recovers and enters the mix, but Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta come out. Shafir hits a power bomb that sets Statlander up for the pinfall on Nightingale for the win.

Winner and ADVANCING to No. 1 spot in Men's Casino Gauntlet: Kris Statlander

Hangman Page. The Beast Mortos

It's main event time!

After a quick word from Stokely Hathaway backstage, we head back inside the arena for our main event of the evening. We hear the familiar sounds of Hangman Page's theme. Out he comes to the ring for the final bout of the show. The Beast Mortos come out next and off we go.

Mortos with an arm bar followed by a head lock but Page gets out of it. Page with a head lock and Mortos throws him to the ropes and Mortos with a hip toss. Both men exchange reversals and Mortos with a chop to the headbut. Mortos goes for a knee to the face in the corner but Page moves out of the way and Mortos falls to the outside of the ring.

Page throws Mortos back into the ring and he lands a fall away slam into the corner. Page goes for the cover but Mortos kicks out. After some more back-and-forth action, the show heads to a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Hangman fights to the finish, hitting his Buckshot Lariat for the win.

After the match, the lights go out and Hangman's theme cuts off. When the lights come back on, The Young Bucks are in the ring holding their former friend, Hangman, in position for an EVP Trigger. The theme for Jon Moxley hits and out comes the AEW World Champion and The Death Riders as Hangman is laid out from the EVP Trigger.

Mox and company hit the ring and the Bucks show off their work, proudly. Mox pulls out a giant chain. They get ready to do some damage, and then The Opps run out to make the save. They are still out numbered, until Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland run down and chase them off. They check on Hangman as the Bucks and Death Riders exit through the crowd.

Winner: Hangman Page