WWE NXT Results - June 23, 2025

Tonight on NXT... Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker & Jordynne Grace collide in a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match for the NXT Women's Title at Evolution, Trick Williams defends his TNA World Title against Josh Briggs, Tony D'Angelo takes on Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs.

NXT kicks off with video promos. Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace talk about how they'll excel in the Fatal 4-Way tonight.

Match 1 - TNA World Title Match: Trick Williams(c) -vs- Josh Briggs w/Yoshiki Inamura

Williams and Briggs go at it right after the bell. Williams misses a kick and then gets slammed into the corner. Briggs connects with some strikes to Williams' back and Briggs takes down Williams with a flying clotheslines and covers him for a two count. Williams now chops Briggs and Briggs tosses him back in the corner and strikes him. Williams takes down Briggs and locks him in a side headlock. Briggs suplexes Williams breaking the hold. Williams goes to clotheslines Briggs but Briggs doesn't move. Williams tries again to no avail. Williams connects with a dropkick sending Briggs outside the ring. Williams goes outside and Inamura gets in Williams' face. Williams goes to punch Inamura allowing Briggs to knock him down and we cut to commercial break.

Back to NXT, Williams slams down Briggs and covers for a near fall. Williams gets Briggs in a chinlock/guillotine hold and chokes out Briggs. Briggs starts punching his way out of the hold and Williams kicks Briggs back down. Briggs powers up and Williams goes for Trick Shot but Briggs catches him and slams down Williams. Williams is taken down with punches and a slam followed by a splash. Briggs slams into Williams in the corner a few times and Williams flies out of the corner with a kick and knocks down Briggs. Briggs is covered for a near fall. Williams punches Briggs a few times and runs at Briggs, Briggs goes to chokeslam Williams and he counters it. Williams goes to powerbomb Briggs who counters out and chokeslams Williams and covers for a near fall. The men trade punches on their knees and keep trading punches getting on their feet. Briggs kicks Williams in the face and Williams starts with kicks of his own. Briggs clotheslines Williams and then climbs the ropes and goes for a moonsault and misses. Williams hits Trick Shot and gets the win.

Winner and STILL TNA World Champion: Trick Williams

Williams gets on the mic after the match and cuts a promo saying he's the greatest champion. Joe Hendry's music hits and he sneaks up on Williams and clotheslines him and knocks Williams out of the ring.

Tavion Heights, Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey are talking backstage earlier today. Heights tells Dempsey he thinks Dempsey intentionally hurt him in training so he will lose to Je'Von Evans today. But, Heights lets us know he has a protective mask.

Myles Borne is backstage with some of the Florida Gators, Lexis King comes by and offers him advice. Borne says they aren't similar and tells King that he's his father's son.

Match 2: Je'Von Evans -vs- Tavion Heights w/Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair

Heights takes down Evans right off the bell and covers him. Heights then tosses Evans around with some wrestling holds and then covers Evans again. Heights tries rolling up Evans again and only gets a two count. We get another roll up and just get a two count. Heights locks Evans in a waist lock and the hits a fireman carries on Evans and covers him for a two count. Heights gets Evans in an arm bar and Evans tries to roll out of it but Heights has him locked in. Evans flies over Heights and knocks Heights down and tries to pin Heights. Evans hits a springboard crossbody and then hits a rope assisted hurricanrana sending Heights out of the ring. Evans flies over the ropes and wipes out Heights outside the ring and we get a commercial.

We're back, Heights has Evans in a headlock and tries to cover Evans but he kicks out. Evans counters out of the hold and slams down Heights. Evans connects with some punches and chops. Heights flies out of the corner out of nowhere and clocks Evans and covers him for a near fall. Evans and Heights collide and Heights hits a headbutt and bridged German Suplex and covers Evans for two. Evans rolls up Heights and gets a near fall. Evans dropkicks Heights and then kicks down Heights. Evans comes off the top rope and hits Heights and covers him for the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

After the match, Jasper Troy attacks Evans and leaves him in the ring.

We get a recap of all the drama that's taken place within the D'Angelo Family.

Match 3: Ricky Saints -vs- Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Before the match, Adonis throws his jacket at Saints and slaps Saints. Saints comes back with punches and chops to Adonis. The two battle in the corner and Saints kicks Adonis in the face and throws him into the turnbuckle. Saints walks the ropes and hits an elbow on Adonis and then tosses Adonis out of the ring and we get a break.

Back from commercial break, Adonis punches Saints in the corner - Saints fights back with some punches of his own. Adonis connects with a DDT and then slams down Saints with The Cashout and Saints kicks out of the pin. Adonis sends Saints into the turnbuckles and then sends him to the other side of the ring. Saints switches gears and takes down Adonis with a clotheslines and then Saints slams down Adonis. Saints hits a springboard tornado DDT and covers Adonis for a near fall. Saints spears Adonis to the mat and then hits Rochambeau and gets the win.

Winner: Ricky Saints

After the match, Ethan Page gets on the screen and gets Saints' attention. The video freezes and Page attacks Saints in the ring. Page hits Rochambeau on Saints and leaves him laying in the ring.

Dark State is the progressive spotlight for tonight. They say they have something hot cooking for all of us and to not forget them.

Oba Femi walks backstage headed to the ring to address the NXT Universe.

Back live on NXT, Oba Femi makes his way out to the ring. Femi says that since Jan 7th of this year, he's been champion and he's taken down anyone who has opposed him. He says that makes these people footnotes on his legacy. He says it's dangerous being in his position because normally people would coast when they're ruling. He, however, gets restless when he's idle. He says he needs opponents and issues an open challenge. Yokishi Inamura makes his way out to the ring. Inamura says he's here to chase glory, like Femi. But when it didn't come, he left and went home to Japan. He says it was then when he realized what he was missing... his best friend Josh Briggs but he also missed NXT because he loves NXT and the culture and the passion. He says he wants to pay this back to NXT by becoming NXT Champion. Inamura says he wants bigger and Femi and the NXT title are bigger. Femi says because Inamura came back, it's why the fans love him but Femi isn't fooled. He says he knows Inamura has a warrior spirit like Femi. He tells Inamura that he will fall like every once else. Inamura says he is ready and leaves the ring. Jasper Troy attacks Inamura and gets on the apron and stares down Femi.

Izzi Dame approaches Tatum Paxley and gifts her a doll and invites Paxley to be in her corner tonight. Sol Ruca and Zaria come by and tell Paxley that Dame isn't her real friend. Dame leaves and Paxley follows her and agrees to be in her corner after being welcomed by Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

Trick Williams is backstage and is approached by High Ryze. They talk about their match last week and about everything that happened in the ring today. Wes Lee says he's taking care of Joe Hendry next week and Williams tells them to take care of Hendry and he'll owe them one.

Match 4 - NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Tony D'Angelo -vs- Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

Stacks comes down the ring with "The Outsiders" in white shirts and black pants. They stand in front of D'Angelo before the bell. After the bell, D'Angelo pummels Stacks and send him to the corner. D'Angelo punches out Stacks and Stacks gauges D'Angelo eyes and beats him in the corner. D'Angelo punches Stacks and sends him to the apron. Stacks is flipped back in the ring and Stacks gets back body dropped. Stacks punches D'Angelo in the corner and D'Angelo catches Stacks and hits a belly to belly suplex on Stacks. Stacks fires back and punches D'Angelo in the corner and gets knocked down by D'Angelo. The men punch each other in the middle of the ring. D'Angelo mounts Stacks and punches him out. The first round ends with no contest.

Round 1: No Contest

Round two starts and D'Angelo takes down Stack with a spear and then punches Stacks to the mat. D'Angelo slams into Stacks sending him flying into the announce desk. Back in the ring, D'Angelo spears Stacks and gets the first pin and we get a commercial.

Round 2: Tony D'Angelo

Back from commercial break, and we have a few seconds left on the clock. Stacks has D'Angelo in a half crab. D'Angelo kicks his way out of the hold. Stacks slams D'Angelo's face to the mat and covers him and the round ends before the pin.

Round 3: No Contest

Round four starts and D'Angelo punches Stacks. Stacks rolls up D'Angelo and gets the pin.

Round 4: Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

Luca Crusifino comes out before round 4 starts and gets in D'Angelo's corner. He pumps up D'Angelo and the next bout starts. Stacks gets D'Angelo in a modified Indian Death Lock and D'Angelo punches his way out of the hold. D'Angelo clotheslines Stacks to the mat and then hits suplex and spinebuster on Stacks. D'Angelo throws Stacks over the ropes onto The Outsiders. The Outsiders attack D'Angelo and Crusifino gets involved and accidentally hits D'Angelo. In the ring, Stacks kicks down D'Angelo and gets the win.

Winner and NEW NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

After the match, D'Angelo punches Crusifino.

Fatal Influence is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. They talk about putting Blake Monroe through a table at her contract signing. Jacy Jayne talks about her match at Evolution and says Fatal Influence will be out tonight to observe the Fatal 4-Way Match.

Thea Hail is backstage complaining about her match last week. Lainey Reed tells Hail to calm down and says she'll learn from Hail's mistakes. Lash Legend pops by and tells them to take notice of what she does.

Ethan Page walks backstage and Ava approaches him and asks him what he's doing and says she's sick of this. Ava tells Page to not piss her off and both he and Saints are required in her office next week. A commotion is heard and Hank & Tank are laid out after being beaten up by...

Joe Hendry talks to Sarah Schreiber backstage. Hendry talks about showing up on NXT whenever he wants because Trick Williams does whatever he wants. He also talks about taking Wes Lee apart next week.

A video for Chase U plays. We see Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon studying. Andre Chase tells them to toughen up. Connors says Chase shouldn't talk to them like that. Dixon tells Chase his attitude created the University but it's what destroyed it too.

Match 5 - Women's Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match: Lash Legend -vs- Jaida Parker -vs- Jordynne Grace -vs- Izzi Dame w/Tatum Paxley

The bell rings and Parker and Legend go at and Grace attacks Dame. Parker kicks Legend and Grace and Dame fight outside. Legend disposes of Parker and Grace gets in the ring. Legend slams down Grace and then suplexes Parker. Dame gets in the ring and pushes Legend. All four women get in the ring now and Grace and Parker are knocked down and it's down to Dame and Legend. Legend and Dame chop each other and Dame is taken down with a clothesline. Legend smokes Grace in the face and slams into her in the corner. Legend gets knocked out of the ring, and Parker and Grace now battle. Grace hits a fisherman's suplex on Parker and Dame breaks the pin. Dame slams down Grace and hits a Rack Attack 2.0 on Grace. Legend comes in and Parker takes down Legend and then takes down Dame. Parker slams down Grace and then gets tripped up by Legend and pulled out of the ring. Legend slams Parker on the announce desk, Grace splashes onto Legend. Dame slams Grace on the apron and Parker attacks Dame. In the ring, Parker and Dame battle it out. Sol Ruca and Zaria come out and take Paxley away and we get a commercial break.

Back to our Main Event, Grace and Parker slap each other while on the backs of Dame and Legend. Dame is chopped by Parker and Parker lays Dame across the ropes and sits on Dame's stomach. Parker does the same to Grace. Legend gets in the ring and Parker slams Legend down. Dame kicks Parker as she's holding Grace. Dame slams down Grace and covers until Legend breaks the pin. Legend picks up Parker and hits Dame with Parker and then throws her down. Legend covers Parker for a near fall. Grace is seated on the top rope and Legend attacks her. Parker hits a backstabber on Legend and climbs up to where Grace is. Legend comes in and gets Parker on her shoulders. Parker tries to sunset flip Legend but can't. Grace splashes on Legend and Legend is covered but Dame breaks the pin. Parker and Dame punch each other and Parker climbs the turnbuckles. Dame joins her up top as does Legend. Grace joins them and Grace flips over them and slams down Dame and Legend who superplex Parker. Grace covers Legend, then Dame and then Parker and they all kick out. Grace slams down Parker and tries to splash on her but Parker moves out of the way. Parker hits Hipnotic on Grace sending her out of the ring. Dame hits a codebreaker on Parker and Legend takes Dame out. Legend hits Lash Extension on Parker and covers her, but Grace breaks the pin. Grace hits a torture rack driver on Parker and gets the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Grace celebrates in the ring as Fatal Influence looks on from the balcony as the end credits roll.