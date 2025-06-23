×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Rhino Recalls WWE Producers Trying to Change His ECW Style

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2025
Rhino Recalls WWE Producers Trying to Change His ECW Style

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Rhino revealed that many WWE producers did not understand his work from ECW and tried to alter his wrestling style.

According to Rhino, it was Edge and Christian who helped him navigate the early WWE environment. Producers wanted him to adapt, but the former tag champs told him to stay true to what made him stand out.

“I’ll never forget… it was Edge and Christian when I went to WWE,” Rhino said. “A lot of the producers then, they never watched me in ECW, and I understand that, but they were trying to tell me to work this way and work that way.”

Christian, he recalled, was blunt in his advice: “‘F them.’” Meanwhile, Edge took a more diplomatic approach but echoed the same message: stick to what works. “They said, ‘Do what got you to the dance.’ And then when the fans react to you, they’re going to realize they don’t need to give that input.”

That lesson stuck with Rhino throughout his career and now shapes how he works backstage. As a producer, Rhino tries to assess whether talent actually need input or if they should just be given space to perform.

“But see, that also stayed with me through my career,” he said. “Whenever I produce or agent a match… I’ll ask them, ‘Do I need to hold their hand through this part or just let them do what they do?’”

Rhino believes over-managing talent can limit their creativity, especially for veterans who already understand what gets over. While newer wrestlers may need guidance, experienced performers often just need support and trust.

Ringside News - Transcription

⚡ Related Article Tags

#wwe #ecw #rhino

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy