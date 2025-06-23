Rhino Recalls WWE Producers Trying to Change His ECW Style

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Rhino revealed that many WWE producers did not understand his work from ECW and tried to alter his wrestling style.

According to Rhino, it was Edge and Christian who helped him navigate the early WWE environment. Producers wanted him to adapt, but the former tag champs told him to stay true to what made him stand out.

“I’ll never forget… it was Edge and Christian when I went to WWE,” Rhino said. “A lot of the producers then, they never watched me in ECW, and I understand that, but they were trying to tell me to work this way and work that way.”

Christian, he recalled, was blunt in his advice: “‘F them.’” Meanwhile, Edge took a more diplomatic approach but echoed the same message: stick to what works. “They said, ‘Do what got you to the dance.’ And then when the fans react to you, they’re going to realize they don’t need to give that input.”

That lesson stuck with Rhino throughout his career and now shapes how he works backstage. As a producer, Rhino tries to assess whether talent actually need input or if they should just be given space to perform.

“But see, that also stayed with me through my career,” he said. “Whenever I produce or agent a match… I’ll ask them, ‘Do I need to hold their hand through this part or just let them do what they do?’”

Rhino believes over-managing talent can limit their creativity, especially for veterans who already understand what gets over. While newer wrestlers may need guidance, experienced performers often just need support and trust.