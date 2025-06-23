×
CM Punk Calls Liv Morgan His “MVP of the Year” Despite Injury Setback

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2025
CM Punk took a moment during his appearance at Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls event at Fanatics Fest in New York City to express high praise for Liv Morgan, highlighting her as one of the standout performers in WWE this past year. Punk reflected on how much Morgan has evolved in recent times, even though he was not around during her early career rise.

“Shoutout to Liv Morgan who recently got injured, she was like my MVP for the year. I look at people like Liv who probably started right after I left, 2014-ish, and just from the time I’ve been around her and been able to see her work, just the way she’s developed this last year and just broken out of her shell and turned into this little worker, it kinda warms my heart. I missed her the first part of the journey, but to be here, see her grow into who she’s become."

Punk also spoke candidly about the unfortunate reality of injuries in professional wrestling, following Morgan’s recent setback.

“It’s disappointing she got injured, but it’s part of the process, nobody gets out alive is what I like to say, when you do this, it’s just part of the job.”

