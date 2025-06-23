Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: King And Queen Of The Ring Semifinals, Goldberg Appears

WWE Raw rolls into Wichita, Kansas tonight with a stacked card as the road to the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event continues to heat up. Fans at the Intrust Bank Arena can expect high-stakes tournament action, a blockbuster title match, and a live appearance from one of WWE’s most dominant legends.

The King and Queen of the Ring semifinals highlight the night, with Cody Rhodes taking on “Main Event” Jey Uso in a battle to represent Raw in the finals. On the women’s side, Jade Cargill faces Roxanne Perez in what promises to be a fiercely competitive showdown with a trip to the finals on the line.

Adding even more intrigue, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is scheduled to appear live after shocking the world last week by confronting World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. With his eyes on one final championship run, Goldberg is expected to clarify his intentions tonight.

Also on the card, Becky Lynch puts her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against longtime rival Bayley. These two members of the Four Horsewomen bring years of history and intensity into what could be one of the night’s most emotional encounters.

Bron Breakker will step into the ring with the unorthodox and high-flying Penta in what could be a sleeper hit, while Seth Rollins is also set to appear live, keeping fans guessing about his next move.