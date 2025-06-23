Matt Hardy Believes Vince McMahon Could Try to Return to Wrestling

Matt Hardy has offered his thoughts on the growing speculation surrounding Vince McMahon's potential return to professional wrestling. During a recent episode of his Extreme Life podcast, Hardy reflected on McMahon's legacy and suggested that the former WWE Chairman may indeed be entertaining the idea of stepping back into the spotlight.

Hardy acknowledged that McMahon has spent a lifetime immersed in sports entertainment, building himself into the industry's most influential promoter. He suggested that despite the circumstances that led to McMahon’s departure from WWE, the drive to return might still be very real.

“I think there could be some mad fact to that. I mean, I feel like Vince… all his life, he has known entertainment, he has known pro wrestling. He has wanted to be a promoter, and he became the greatest promoter in the entire industry… So, I mean, it’s in his blood. And I know he is probably frustrated with some of the things, you know, that have gone down. Obviously, a lot of it is of his own doing… but I can understand why he would want to be back in the limelight. He would want to be back in the captain’s chair trying to run a show or promote it. And do I think it’s something that is possible or feasible? I think it’s something he would attempt to do. Will it happen? Will it come to fruition? I don’t know, but I do see this as being something potentially he wants to do. I think it’s something he kind of yearns to do in all reality.”

When considering McMahon’s possible return from the perspective of a former WWE talent, Hardy emphasized that the outcome of McMahon’s ongoing legal issues would ultimately determine what is possible.

“I mean, what happens is what happens. You know, first and foremost, I think he’s got to just deal with these legal issues he has. He has to get this addressed, and then just depending on how those turn out, I mean that makes all the difference in the world.”