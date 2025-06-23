×
Athena vs Thunder Rosa Planned for ROH Women's Title at AEW All In: Texas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2025
Athena vs Thunder Rosa Planned for ROH Women's Title at AEW All In: Texas

A major women's title bout is expected for AEW’s upcoming All In: Texas event, as Athena is reportedly set to defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the match has not yet been confirmed publicly, but the direction has been clear behind the scenes.

“That is the plan. I don’t know that it’s been announced, but it’s been pretty clear for a couple weeks,” said Meltzer.

If it goes ahead, the match would pit reigning champion Athena against a returning Thunder Rosa, who is aiming to add the ROH Women’s Title to her list of accolades. The bout would also continue AEW’s trend of spotlighting Ring of Honor titles at its marquee events.

