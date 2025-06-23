WWE’s Original Title Plan for Jade Cargill Revealed

WWE reportedly had major title plans for Jade Cargill before an injury in late 2024 forced a change in direction. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Cargill was expected to win a championship and defend it at WrestleMania 41. He added that the “perfect” Money in the Bank cash-in scenario would be Naomi using the briefcase on Cargill as champion.

Cargill was written off TV after a backstage attack aired on the November 22 episode of SmackDown. WWE cited various injuries, though it was never made clear whether they were real or part of the storyline. Her absence shifted the title picture entirely.

Naomi won the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase on June 7, 2025, becoming the first Black woman to do so. She and Cargill already have a built-in history, with Cargill defeating Naomi at WrestleMania 41, which Meltzer pointed to as a natural setup for the eventual cash-in.

Cargill returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber earlier this year and picked up her first big singles win since coming back when she beat Naomi at WrestleMania. Behind the scenes, she has been active at the Performance Center and involved in outside projects, signaling that WWE is still committed to pushing her as a top star.

“The perfect thing for Naomi to cash-in is Jade (Cargill) as Champion, as far as like how the storyline goes, & you know, Jade was supposed to be Champion if she hadn’t gotten hurt. Jade was supposed to be Champion by WrestleMania, and defending it at WrestleMania.” – Dave Meltzer

