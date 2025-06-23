Another Former WWE Star Announces OnlyFans Launch

Former WWE star Nixon Newell, best known to fans as Tegan Nox, is preparing to enter a new chapter in her post-WWE journey. After being released from her contract in November 2024, Newell has now revealed plans to launch her own OnlyFans account, following a growing trend among professional wrestling personalities who are embracing the subscription-based platform to connect with fans.

Newell announced the news through her Instagram story, where she posted a countdown timer alongside the message, “Coming soon,” confirming that her long-rumored OnlyFans is officially on the way. The launch is set to take place in five days.

Since her departure, Newell has not held back in speaking about her time in WWE, calling out the company for what she labeled as "empty promises." She has also expressed interest in continuing her wrestling career elsewhere, including potential appearances in AEW.

By joining OnlyFans, Newell follows in the footsteps of fellow wrestling figures such as Cora Jade and Matt Riddle, who have found success on the platform after leaving WWE.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member