Brie Bella Addresses WWE Return Speculation

Brie Bella (Brie Garcia) has responded to rumors about her potential WWE return following her sister Nikki Bella’s recent appearances with the company. With Nikki engaging in a physical segment with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan on the June 9 Raw, speculation arose about a tag-team match featuring Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez against Nikki & Brie.

Amidst these rumors, Brie stated that she has not been contacted by WWE yet. In an interview with Courtney Tezeno from 15 News, she expressed her desire to return, saying, “I would love to return, but I’m kind of waiting for that call, still. Nikki got the call, Brie didn’t. I didn’t change my number, if you guys wanted to know, it’s still good.”

An injury to Liv Morgan, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in her match against Kairi Sane during the June 16 edition of Raw, has caused changes in plans for the upcoming Evolution premium live event.