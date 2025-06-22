×
Kurt Angle Reveals Truth Behind the Iconic Milk Truck Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2025
Kurt Angle reflects on one of his most iconic WWE moments: the milk truck segment from August 20, 2001, on Monday Night RAW. In a throwback that mirrored Steve Austin’s beer truck moment from 1999, Angle drove a milk truck into the arena, drenching Austin and the WCW/ECW Alliance.

In a recent “WWE Retrospective” video, Angle shared, “That is not milk right there. It’s water mixed with white food coloring. The hose was hooked up backstage to a faucet, and they added food coloring to make it look like milk. I had real cartons of milk in the truck. So that part was legit. I didn’t have time to change. I just took off my gold medals and went straight to the airport still covered in milk. Three hours into the flight, the smell of sour milk hit hard. People were looking around like, ‘Who smells that bad?’ I was thinking, ‘Oh no, they’re going to figure out it’s me.’ I tried to cover up the smell, but it was a long, smelly ride home.”

For Angle, this moment represents more than humor; it’s a career pinnacle. “This is the greatest moment of my career, above WrestleMania, above everything else. It wasn’t just funny; it was defining. I was going head-to-head with Stone Cold, the top guy in the company. It validated who I was, not just an Olympic gold medalist, but a milk-drinking, top-tier WWE Superstar.”

