Jim Ross Targets AEW All In: Texas for Return Following Cancer Surgery

Jim Ross has shared an encouraging update regarding his battle with colon cancer, revealing that he is recovering well and aiming to return to commentary for AEW All In: Texas next month. Appearing on his Grilling JR podcast for his first on-camera appearance since surgery, the Hall of Fame announcer appeared in good spirits and full of optimism.

“Just healing, man, just trying to heal and get better. And that’s kind of my goal right now,” Ross said, while noting his recent meeting with his surgeon went very well. “He’s very happy, which makes me very happy… I believe they got all the cancer, which is great. So, you know, I’m very blessed in that regard. I was scared to death for a while, to be honest with you, because it’s just it’s that mysterious thing that you don’t know.”

Ross went on to confirm his plan to be part of AEW’s first U.S. stadium event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, scheduled for Saturday, July 12. When asked if the goal might be overly ambitious, Ross confidently replied, “No, I do not think it’s too ambitious. I think it’s realistic.”

“I’m hopeful that that’s what happens. I’d love to be a part of that event and see the fans and see the talents,” he continued. “I miss the talents a lot… My plan is to be there, so we’ll have to kind of wait and see… I want to get back in the game somehow, some way, and contribute to the success of AEW and your big event.”

Ross also took a moment to acknowledge the widespread support he has received during his recovery. “The outpouring of support has been nothing short of extraordinary, and it really makes me feel good,” he said. “So I know that people care about me and they know that I care about them. And all the support that I have been given is pretty amazing.”