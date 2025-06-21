The Undertaker Calls for Deeper Storytelling in WWE

The Undertaker has weighed in on today’s WWE storytelling, offering a thoughtful critique of what he feels the current product lacks compared to wrestling’s earlier eras. In a conversation with WrestleStar, the legendary figure acknowledged WWE’s financial success but expressed a desire for richer, more emotionally-driven narratives that connect on a deeper level with audiences.

“Man, it’s hard to put a finger on that, especially since the business itself is so incredibly strong right now. As far as gates and all the money that is generated, I feel like there needs to be maybe…some more deeper storylines,” The Undertaker said. He specifically praised The Bloodline saga as a standout example of long-form storytelling done right, adding, “That was such a… it was such a rich, rich story. And it worked so well. So I would like to see some more deep-rooted trajectory.”

Michelle McCool also chimed in, pointing to the Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan rivalry as an example of compelling television that captures the kind of character-driven tension her husband was referring to.

The Undertaker went on to share his personal taste for wrestling’s classic dynamics, where the roles of hero and villain are clearly defined. “Yeah, I think more personal, more personal stories and vendettas and underhandedness,” he explained. “Yeah, I like my bad guys to be bad and my good guys to be good, right? You know, I need to feel my good guys in jeopardy and have them really overcome things. And I think if we can do a little bit more of that, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”