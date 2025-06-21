×
Stephanie McMahon Says Vince Is His Own Worst Enemy in Candid Podcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2025
Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan reflected on Vince McMahon’s complex legacy during a recent appearance on the What’s Your Story podcast. The two offered honest insights into the mindset and impact of the former WWE Chairman, recognizing both his triumphs and personal contradictions.

Stephanie spoke about Vince’s survival-driven mentality, saying, “His mindset was, if he could survive, he won. So just surviving was winning and still is winning for him today. And I do not know how you can ever beat someone at the end of the day if all they need to do is survive to win.”

Nick Khan also gave praise to Vince’s influence in shaping WWE into what it is today, noting, “So all credit to him. I only have admiration for him. As Paul said , Triple H said , at his Hall of Fame speech, family’s complicated. And, you know, obviously, we do not need to get into any of that. But in terms of business, that guy’s an empire builder.”

Stephanie closed the discussion by highlighting Vince’s internal struggles, stating, “Absolutely he is. And no one can take that away from him, no matter what, including himself, who is probably his biggest nemesis , is himself.”

