AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico Delivers Best Viewership of 2025

AEW Dynamite’s highly anticipated Grand Slam Mexico special delivered in a major way, recording the show’s strongest audience of the year. The June 18 episode, which aired live from the iconic Arena Mexico in Mexico City, brought in an average of 736,000 viewers on TBS.

This marked a substantial jump of 23 percent compared to the previous week’s 597,000 total, and the biggest audience the flagship show has attracted since July 2024, when Dynamite pulled in 786,000 viewers. The international setting and special branding helped elevate the show’s performance after a run of fluctuating numbers.

In the critical 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.21 rating, up from 0.17 the week prior. That figure was strong enough to place Dynamite among the top 10 cable programs for the night, standing tall against tough competition.

Elsewhere on television, the Men’s College World Series led the evening with 1.911 million viewers on ESPN, while ABC’s “Karen Read: The Verdict” special drew 2.034 million on network TV.

The bounce-back in viewership signals strong interest in AEW’s global reach and special event programming, ending a nearly year-long drought in high audience figures for Dynamite.

