Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for Women’s Tag Team Titles After Liv Morgan Injury

Liv Morgan’s latest run in WWE has come to a sudden halt following an injury suffered during her match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW. The bout was cut short when Morgan appeared to suffer a dislocated shoulder, an injury that will reportedly require surgery and keep her out of action for up to six months.

With Morgan now sidelined, questions have emerged about the future of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, WWE sources have confirmed that Morgan has been pulled from all upcoming live appearances and will not be present on television for the foreseeable future. However, as of this week, the titles are not expected to be vacated.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer reported via F4WOnline.com that the card for WWE Evolution II is currently in flux due to Morgan’s absence. There has been internal speculation about Roxanne Perez potentially stepping in as Raquel Rodriguez’s new partner, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

