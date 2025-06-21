The Undertaker Open to Creative Role in WWE if Schedule Allows

The Undertaker may be retired from in-ring competition, but his passion for WWE is still burning strong. In a recent interview with WrestleStar on YouTube to promote the new season of WWE LFG, the legendary Hall of Famer revealed that he is open to the idea of joining WWE's creative team, if the conditions are right.

When asked directly if he would consider taking on a behind-the-scenes role in shaping WWE's product, The Undertaker did not shy away from the possibility. However, he acknowledged that making such a commitment would require major adjustments.

“Yeah, I’ve always kind of had an interest. It’s just a matter of making it work with my schedule and the other things that I have going on,” he said. “Because the ask for something like that is really big, and I would have to be 100% committed to be part of that, right? I mean, you have to be involved in all of these creative meetings and all of this other stuff.”

He added that his willingness depends largely on how well the role could align with his current lifestyle, especially as a Texas resident.

“If we can figure out a way to make that happen…obviously, [being] in Texas, you know, I would definitely entertain it,” he continued. “And I’ll always, if there’s something that I could do to make our product better, help talent, then I’m on board for that.”