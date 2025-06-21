Cedric Alexander Makes Surprise Debut in TNA During Confrontation With Mustafa Ali

TNA added a big name to its growing roster during Friday's television tapings, as former WWE standout Cedric Alexander made a surprise debut in a tense moment opposite Mustafa Ali.

The unexpected arrival unfolded just as Ali was preparing to launch an attack on his former ally John Skyler. That plan was abruptly interrupted by Alexander’s entrance. As he made his way to the ring, he locked eyes with Ali, creating a charged atmosphere that only intensified when the remaining members of Order Four chose to back Alexander. The decision left Ali stunned and isolated, prompting him to retreat.

The dramatic segment was featured live in a “sneak peek” on the free tier of TNA+ and will air in full during the regular TNA Impact broadcast this Thursday on AXS TV.

Ali's deteriorating relationship with his group has been unraveling since his loss at Rebellion. Most recently, he turned on Tasha Steelz and ejected both her and Jason Hotch from the faction before demanding a match against Skyler, which ultimately led to Friday’s heated standoff.

Alexander was officially released from WWE on February 7. He gained recognition for his run as part of The Hurt Business on the main roster. His former teammates from that faction, Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin, are now aligned in AEW under the name Hurt Syndicate.