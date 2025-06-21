Ex-WWE Star Elayna Black Says OnlyFans Move Was Her Best Career Decision

Since parting ways with WWE, Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, has made waves in a new arena, the world of content creation. In a recent interview with Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Black reflected on the move to launch a subscription-based fan platform and did not hold back on how impactful it has been for her financially and professionally.

“Probably the best career decision I’ve ever made,” Black stated. “My grandkids will be rich.”

As she transitions away from wrestling, Black shared that she has leaned heavily on the guidance of another former WWE star who made a similar pivot , Mandy Rose. She credited the ex-NXT Women’s Champion for mentoring her through the business side of this new chapter.

“She’s been so helpful. I knew I wanted to do OnlyFans after wrestling, whenever that was, but just seeing what Mandy’s been able to do… what she has taken from her time in WWE and what she is now. She’s like one of the craziest businesswomen I’ve ever seen,” Black said. “She knows what she’s doing, she knows how to handle her money, she knows how to make new money, she knows what opportunities to take. She’s so smart, and I don’t think people give her enough credit where credit’s due… having her help and her guidance, and I can call her and be like, hey, Mandy, I don’t know what the hell I’m doing. Can you help me? And immediately, she has a list of ways to help me.”

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member