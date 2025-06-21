WWE Files Trademark for “WWE Late Night,” Hinting at New Entertainment Venture

WWE appears to be preparing for a possible new show or content initiative, as the company has filed a trademark for the term “WWE Late Night.”

The application was submitted on June 20 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and falls under the category of entertainment services. According to the official filing, “WWE Late Night” would cover a wide range of offerings, including live wrestling exhibitions, televised and online broadcasts, fan club events, blogs, newsletters, and a website focused on sports entertainment content. It also includes the distribution of wrestling news and interactive community features through online platforms.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

