Jalen Brunson Crosses Over into WWE 2K25 as Final Dunk & Destruction DLC Star

WWE Games confirmed via social media today that New York Knicks standout Jalen Brunson is joining the roster in this month’s Dunk & Destruction Pack. The announcement was shared with a flashy caption that read, “From buckets to body slams, @jalenbrunson1 crosses over to the ring in #WWE2K25’s Dunk & Destruction Pack #NBA.”
Brunson is no stranger to WWE fans. He made a notable appearance last summer in a ringside confrontation with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who also happens to be included in this upcoming DLC pack.
Fans can already preview Brunson’s entrance in the game thanks to an embedded video shared by WWE Games.
Interestingly, the final celebrity character from the first DLC pack, which has already launched, remains unannounced. WWE 2K fans will need to stay tuned as more details are expected to surface soon.
Below is the current breakdown of all WWE 2K25 downloadable content packs scheduled for release:
Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 25, 2025
Abyss
Great Khali
Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
Shaquille O’Neal (NBA Legend)
Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
Fearless Pack – July 23, 2025
New Jack
Jordynne Grace
Penta
Bull Nakano
Mystery celebrity guest (TBA)
Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 17, 2025
D’Lo Brown
Billy Gunn
Road Dogg
Victoria
Mark Henry
Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 12, 2025
Jesse Ventura
Mr. Wonderful
Tito Santana
Junk Yard Dog
Sid Justice
