Tony Khan: Cable Viewership Grew After AEW Started Simulcasting on MAX

AEW President Tony Khan is riding high on what he considers a banner year for the company. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Khan opened up about AEW’s performance in 2025, particularly highlighting the success of their simultaneous broadcasts on cable and the Max streaming platform.

According to Khan, the dual-platform strategy has not only broadened AEW’s reach but also boosted traditional viewership.

“It feels like 2025 is, in a lot of ways, the best year we’ve had,” Khan said. “We’re doing fantastic. This was a huge year for us. We grew the business so much with the simulcast. We brought in a new audience on MAX and streaming."

While some predicted a decline in cable numbers due to fans shifting to streaming, Khan revealed the opposite occurred.

“A lot of people thought, when you start simulcasting AEW on Wednesday nights and Saturday nights, oh, okay, well, a lot of people, they’re still going to watch the show, but people are going to migrate to streaming. Well, actually, our cable audience when we started simulcasting went up, and we have a great audience on MAX streaming every week too.”

He added that AEW has successfully maintained and expanded its audience thanks to its deep talent pool.

“We’ve really maintained and grown a great audience over the years. AEW, we say it’s where the best wrestle and I really believe that’s true. I think we have the best roster of wrestlers in the world.”

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member