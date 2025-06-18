×
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico Delivers Stacked Card from Arena México

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2025
AEW is set to make history tonight as Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico takes over the iconic Arena México in Mexico City for a blockbuster night of action.

In one of the evening’s marquee bouts, AEW’s Mercedes Moné steps into CMLL territory to challenge Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women’s Championship. Another featured contest will see MJF collide with Mistico in a rare international singles showdown.

The card also boasts two massive multi-man tag team matches. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks will unite to battle Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs in a star-studded 10-man tag.

In an equally loaded 12-man tag, Bandido, Atlantis Jr., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, and Adam Cole will team up to take on Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and FTR.

High-flying action is also guaranteed in a four-way clash featuring Ricochet, Lio Rush, Mascara Dorada, and Hologram.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico will air live on TBS and stream simultaneously on Max.

AEW Dynamite

June 18, 2025 at

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Hashtag: #dynamite
