Vince McMahon Plots New Venture After TKO Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2025
Vince McMahon may have stepped away from TKO Group Holdings, but all signs point to the 78-year-old titan of sports entertainment plotting his next move back into the spotlight. A new report from Undisputed suggests McMahon is actively exploring a return to promoting combat sports and professional wrestling, despite the cloud of an ongoing civil lawsuit.

In a surprising development, McMahon recently attempted to acquire a controlling stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Although the deal did not materialize, BKFC President David Feldman confirmed the meeting and praised McMahon’s enthusiasm.

“He’s Vince McMahon–if I were him, I’d want creative control, too,” said Feldman. “He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.”

With his non-compete clause from TKO now expired, McMahon is legally able to start a new venture. He has already taken early steps by launching a company alongside a group of trusted former WWE executives, making his intentions clear.

Still, the road ahead is far from smooth. McMahon remains entangled in a serious civil lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant, who has accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The legal battle casts a long shadow over any potential return, but McMahon’s recent moves indicate he is not backing down.

