Hulk Hogan Health Rumors Shut Down by Rep After Hospital Visit

Concern erupted across the wrestling world this week after disturbing rumors suggested Hulk Hogan’s health had taken a severe turn for the worse. However, those fears have now been put to rest. A representative for the WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed that Hogan was hospitalized due to ongoing neck and back issues but is “by no means on his deathbed.”

The alarm was triggered when radio host Bubba the Love Sponge claimed on air that he was informed Hogan’s condition had deteriorated so badly that his loved ones were gathering to say their final goodbyes. While Bubba emphasized that his source was “rock solid,” he acknowledged that the situation might have improved since he first heard the news.

Hogan’s camp swiftly addressed the speculation, clarifying to TMZ Sports that the 71-year-old wrestling icon is managing the same physical ailments he has battled for years and is already “back to moving around.” The brief hospital stay was just the latest in a string of medical visits aimed at maintaining his health following a grueling wrestling career that has taken a toll on his body.

Just last month, Hogan reportedly underwent another neck surgery, which was deemed a success. Over the years, the multi-time world champion has undergone numerous procedures to deal with lingering damage from decades in the ring.

Despite the panic sparked by the recent rumors, Hogan’s representative has made it clear that the latest hospital trip was part of routine care.

