WWE SmackDown Returning to Two-Hour Format in July

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2025
WWE SmackDown’s recent stretch as a three-hour program appears to be ending sooner than expected. Updated cable listings and scheduling information suggest the blue brand will revert to its traditional two-hour format starting Friday, July 4, 2025. This shift coincides with the USA Network finalizing its new Friday night lineup, including a new drama series scheduled to air in the 10 p.m. slot.

Just last week, the network reportedly planned to keep SmackDown as a three-hour show, citing its strong ratings as a reason to scrap other programming ideas. That decision now seems reversed, with the upcoming premiere of a legal drama called The Rainmaker in August taking precedence.

SmackDown initially expanded to three hours when it made its move from FOX to USA Network in early 2025. At the time, it was billed as a temporary extension while USA finalized its prime-time plans. Although there was optimism the format could stick due to ratings success, the debut of The Rainmaker has now locked in the return to two hours.

The adjustment begins with the July 4th episode, which serves as the go-home show for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and may come as a relief to fans who found the longer runtime excessive.

AEW Dynamite

June 18, 2025 at

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Hashtag: #dynamite
