Drew McIntyre Reveals Painful WWE Stunt He Vows to Never Repeat

Drew McIntyre is still feeling the effects of his punishing battle with CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, McIntyre opened up about the match that pushed him to his physical limit and left a lasting impression, not just on his body, but also his legacy.
McIntyre spoke candidly about the brutal bump he took onto steel steps, describing it as a one-time risk he took in pursuit of a perfect climax to his feud with Punk.
“I got lucky, [I was] convinced I could do it as safely as possible and I did but it’s not a risk I’ll ever take again. It’s the risk for that match, for that moment. This is the match I’ve been looking for in my whole life. As a kid, I used to always love those final blowoff matches.”
“For me personally, I’ll look back one day when it’s all over and go ‘Wow that was pretty cool.’ And I know a lot of fans out there will feel the same way, especially younger fans who were like me when I was watching as a kid. So for that match, I was willing to do something. A bit stupid but it went as good as it can considering it was legitimately my lower back I landed on. It’s a one and done, will never be done again.”
