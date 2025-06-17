×
Drew McIntyre Reveals Painful WWE Stunt He Vows to Never Repeat

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2025
Drew McIntyre Reveals Painful WWE Stunt He Vows to Never Repeat

Drew McIntyre is still feeling the effects of his punishing battle with CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, McIntyre opened up about the match that pushed him to his physical limit and left a lasting impression, not just on his body, but also his legacy.

McIntyre spoke candidly about the brutal bump he took onto steel steps, describing it as a one-time risk he took in pursuit of a perfect climax to his feud with Punk.

“I got lucky, [I was] convinced I could do it as safely as possible and I did but it’s not a risk I’ll ever take again. It’s the risk for that match, for that moment. This is the match I’ve been looking for in my whole life. As a kid, I used to always love those final blowoff matches.”

“For me personally, I’ll look back one day when it’s all over and go ‘Wow that was pretty cool.’ And I know a lot of fans out there will feel the same way, especially younger fans who were like me when I was watching as a kid. So for that match, I was willing to do something. A bit stupid but it went as good as it can considering it was legitimately my lower back I landed on. It’s a one and done, will never be done again.”

