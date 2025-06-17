Dave LaGreca Explodes Over Goldberg’s WWE Title Shot: “This Is Lazy Booking”

WWE’s controversial call to hand Goldberg a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship has ignited a firestorm, led by none other than Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca, who went off during today’s show in a searing tirade that pulled no punches. Labeling the booking as “incomprehensible” and “lazy,” LaGreca dissected the logic behind the decision and ripped into the company for what he sees as a blatant disregard for merit and consistency.

Kicking things off with a quote from legendary NFL coach Tom Landry, LaGreca set the tone: “I do not blame Goldberg. I blame the person who hired him.” From there, the host delivered a blistering critique of WWE’s booking strategy, pointing out how top-tier talent like John Cena and R-Truth have had to fight and claw for even non-title matches, only to be eclipsed by a part-timer with a losing record.

“John Cena, one of the biggest babyfaces in pro wrestling history… has to sell his soul to The Rock… in order to get a title shot,” LaGreca said. “R-Truth been with the company almost two decades. He wrestles John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It is a non-title match… he loses his job with the company… They bring him back. They give him a match with John Cena on Friday on SmackDown, non-title match.”

Then came the moment that truly stunned him: Goldberg’s title shot at Gunther. “And I am watching Raw last night. Goldberg, who has had five matches since 2020, lost four of them… gets a title shot in July at Saturday Night’s Main Event against Gunther,” LaGreca exclaimed. “Whoa, where is the logic here? Where is the logic?”

The real sting came when he compared Goldberg’s shortcut to the World Heavyweight Championship picture to Jey Uso’s struggle to earn another opportunity. “Jey Uso does not even get a rematch. Jey Uso has got to enter himself into the King of the Ring tournament in hopes of getting another title shot at Gunther. But Goldberg just walks right in and gets a title shot… just because Gunther had bad blood over eight months ago,” he continued.

Calling it one of the worst creative calls in recent memory, LaGreca finished with a damning conclusion: “This is lazy. It is, it is lazy, Bully… The WWE should be ashamed of themselves this morning. I hope somebody on that creative team is listening to this show right now, red-faced because they are embarrassed by what I saw on Monday Night Raw.”

