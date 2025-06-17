×
Rey Mysterio Expected Back in WWE Ring This August After Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2025
Rey Mysterio is gearing up for an in-ring comeback later this summer, with August targeted as his return window following a torn groin injury sustained in April. The update comes courtesy of longtime friend and wrestling veteran Konnan, who spoke about Mysterio’s status on a recent episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast.

Mysterio has been absent since the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, where he suffered the injury during a six-man tag match alongside Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix against the American Made trio of Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The setback forced him out of a planned WrestleMania clash with El Grande Americano, Gable’s masked alter ego.

In addition to the torn groin, Mysterio later disclosed he was also dealing with a ruptured eardrum, making his absence from the card all the more necessary. Rey Fenix ultimately filled in and took Mysterio’s place in the high-profile bout.

Although sidelined from in-ring action, Mysterio has continued to appear on WWE programming. He notably opened the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event on June 7 in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the historic inter-promotional night.

With a return slated for August, fans may see Mysterio back on WWE television not long after SummerSlam.

