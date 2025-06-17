Rey Mysterio Expected Back in WWE Ring This August After Injury

Rey Mysterio is gearing up for an in-ring comeback later this summer, with August targeted as his return window following a torn groin injury sustained in April. The update comes courtesy of longtime friend and wrestling veteran Konnan, who spoke about Mysterio’s status on a recent episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast.
Mysterio has been absent since the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, where he suffered the injury during a six-man tag match alongside Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix against the American Made trio of Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. The setback forced him out of a planned WrestleMania clash with El Grande Americano, Gable’s masked alter ego.
In addition to the torn groin, Mysterio later disclosed he was also dealing with a ruptured eardrum, making his absence from the card all the more necessary. Rey Fenix ultimately filled in and took Mysterio’s place in the high-profile bout.
Although sidelined from in-ring action, Mysterio has continued to appear on WWE programming. He notably opened the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event on June 7 in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the historic inter-promotional night.
With a return slated for August, fans may see Mysterio back on WWE television not long after SummerSlam.
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 17th 2025
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Jun. 18th 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 20th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Jun. 20th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 21st 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 21st 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Jun. 23rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 24th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()