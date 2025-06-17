×
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Reportedly Wants Creative Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Reportedly Wants Creative Role

One of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history may soon take a seat behind the scenes at WWE. The Undertaker, a WWE Hall of Famer and legendary performer, is reportedly eyeing a full-time position on the company's creative team.

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, “The Deadman” has already dipped his toes into the creative waters, having been involved backstage at recent WWE events. Speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that The Undertaker was actively engaged in the planning for both WWE Money in the Bank and the AAA Worlds Collide event.

“Yes, bro was running around. So I think that Undertaker wants to get into creative,” Konnan said. “He likes it a lot, and he was in creative at Money in the Bank. He was at the other one [Worlds Collide] and he’s very interested in being part of the creative team.”

Konnan also praised The Undertaker’s creative instincts, noting that he has heard some of his ideas and feels that they align with a solid wrestling philosophy. Since stepping away from in-ring competition after his cinematic Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker has been open about the struggle of finding new purpose post-retirement. If these reports prove accurate, he may be channeling his decades of knowledge into helping shape the future of WWE from behind the curtain.

WrestlingNews.co - Transcription

