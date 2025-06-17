×
WWE Raw Cracks Netflix Global Top 10 for June 9

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2025
The June 9 episode of WWE Raw has cracked the global Top 10 for the week, landing at #7 across all TV shows on the platform, one of the highest rankings for any weekly wrestling broadcast on streaming.

According to official figures, the show racked up 2.9 million views and an impressive 6.1 million viewing hours worldwide. These numbers mark one of the first major wins under WWE’s historic streaming deal with Netflix, which kicked off in January 2025 and brought Raw exclusively to the platform.

That week’s episode packed plenty of firepower. GUNTHER’s dominant victory over Jey Uso to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship served as the night’s main event, while Nikki Bella’s highly anticipated return ended in chaos after she was attacked by Liv Morgan.

