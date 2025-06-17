Jonathan Coachman Claims Britt Baker Nearly Done With AEW

Britt Baker's name continues to circulate in wrestling circles, but not for anything happening inside an AEW ring. With her absence from television and rumors swirling about her backstage standing, new speculation has emerged about her future , and it might not be with AEW for much longer.

Jonathan Coachman has now fueled the fire further with a bold claim during an appearance on Behind the Turnbuckle. According to Coachman, Baker is inching closer to a WWE debut and could be nearing the end of her time with AEW.

“Alright, so I just got this in real time. You guys know, I’ve just been breaking news left and right, and when it’s in context, I have yet to be wrong,” Coachman teased. “So, I just found out there’s a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with WWE. Any guesses?”

When co-host Tommy Carlucci asked, “The one from AEW, Britt Baker?” Coachman immediately confirmed.

“Ding ding ding ding. Gone from AEW, close. My sources keep coming to your boy!” he said.

Coachman went on to add that Baker is fully prepared for the transition and suggested WWE already has a potential storyline in place for her. He claimed Baker was sidelined in AEW after speaking up about backstage issues, something he says rarely ends well in professional wrestling.

“She is ready, she’s so ready. She’s got the built-in storyline, and she got buried because she pushed back. She spoke up about what was going on, and in wrestling, you know you can’t do that.”

It is worth noting that despite the buzz, Baker signed a five-year contract extension with AEW in the fall of 2021. That deal would seemingly keep her under AEW’s umbrella through late 2026, unless a release or buyout has occurred, which has not yet been confirmed publicly.