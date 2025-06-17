Joe Coffey Unable to Work or Travel Due to Expired WWE Visa

Visa complications remain a common hurdle for wrestlers no longer signed to major promotions such as WWE, and Joe Coffey is the latest name facing those challenges.

In a recent conversation with MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE NXT UK star revealed that he is currently stuck in the United States due to his WWE-issued visa expiring after his release. Coffey is now working through the process of obtaining a new one but admits the situation has left him grounded and unable to work.

“To cut a long story short, with the release and the contract, we’re in the process of going through a new visa, which hopefully won’t be too lengthy. It’s costly, but it’s going to be an investment,” Coffey explained. “Unfortunately, just now we have to be landlocked in the US. So it means we can’t work in the US, or get back to Europe or Japan, or anything."

Frustrated by the pause in his wrestling career, Coffey shared how eager he is to return to the ring after over 16 years in the business. “It’s a bit frustrating because I’ve been wrestling for a long, long time. Coming off of 16 years now, it’s what I know. And I’m just itching to get my boots on, tie the laces up, and just get back to work and get back in the ring. So hopefully it won’t be too long.”

When asked to clarify whether he can work anywhere during this period, Coffey confirmed he cannot. “So, being an international talent with that contract comes a visa,” he said. “And unfortunately, the visa goes with the contract. So, going through a new visa process, we cannot leave the country. It’s going to take as long as it’s going to take, unfortunately.”