×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Asuka and Jey Uso Advance in WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2025
Asuka and Jey Uso Advance in WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

Two more names have been added to the semifinals of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments following key victories on Monday Night Raw.

Asuka officially returned to action and secured her place in the next round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. In a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match featuring Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer, it was Asuka who came out victorious. Late in the match, Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance and dropped Rodriguez with a Riptide at ringside, opening the door for Asuka to connect with the Empress Impact on Rodriguez for the win.

Later in the show, Jey Uso advanced to the semifinals of the men’s King of the Ring tournament. Still reeling from his WWE World Heavyweight Title loss, Uso entered the match as a mystery participant. He faced Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in a hard-hitting clash. As the action neared its end, LA Knight ran out to distract Reed, which allowed Uso to capitalize. Uso hit a Spear followed by back-to-back Uso Splashes to pick up the win and move forward.

The tournament continues with Randy Orton set to battle Sami Zayn in one semifinal, while Cody Rhodes will now meet Jey Uso in the other. On the women’s side, the final four includes Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez. The winners will go on to compete for championship matches at WWE SummerSlam.

Last year’s tournament winners were Gunther and Nia Jax, who defeated Randy Orton and Lyra Valkyria respectively at the special event held in Saudi Arabia.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy