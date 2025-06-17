Asuka and Jey Uso Advance in WWE King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

Two more names have been added to the semifinals of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments following key victories on Monday Night Raw.

Asuka officially returned to action and secured her place in the next round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. In a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match featuring Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer, it was Asuka who came out victorious. Late in the match, Rhea Ripley made a surprise appearance and dropped Rodriguez with a Riptide at ringside, opening the door for Asuka to connect with the Empress Impact on Rodriguez for the win.

Later in the show, Jey Uso advanced to the semifinals of the men’s King of the Ring tournament. Still reeling from his WWE World Heavyweight Title loss, Uso entered the match as a mystery participant. He faced Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in a hard-hitting clash. As the action neared its end, LA Knight ran out to distract Reed, which allowed Uso to capitalize. Uso hit a Spear followed by back-to-back Uso Splashes to pick up the win and move forward.

The tournament continues with Randy Orton set to battle Sami Zayn in one semifinal, while Cody Rhodes will now meet Jey Uso in the other. On the women’s side, the final four includes Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez. The winners will go on to compete for championship matches at WWE SummerSlam.

Last year’s tournament winners were Gunther and Nia Jax, who defeated Randy Orton and Lyra Valkyria respectively at the special event held in Saudi Arabia.