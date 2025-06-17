Liv Morgan Injured During WWE Raw Match With Kairi Sane

Liv Morgan’s momentum took an unexpected hit during WWE RAW, as she suffered an injury early into her match against Kairi Sane.
The incident occurred shortly after the bell rang. Sane executed a standard takedown, and as Morgan attempted to break her fall using her arms, she dislocated her shoulder. Officials immediately halted the match, and medical attention was provided.
The match was rumored to include a run-in from Nikki Bella, which would have furthered the ongoing storyline potentially leading to a high-profile bout at next month’s Evolution event. That angle now appears to be in jeopardy.
A dislocated shoulder typically requires four to twelve weeks of recovery time, though in some cases a full return to action may take up to six months. This setback could lead to major changes on the Evolution card, especially with speculation already resurfacing around the so-called “curse” surrounding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.
We will continue to provide updates on Liv Morgan’s condition as they are made available.
Everyone at WNS sends our best wishes to Liv Morgan for a speedy and smooth recovery.
Liv Morgan has injured her shoulder during this incident, doctors are checking on her ringside #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Hrt4pReiR6, 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) June 17, 2025
