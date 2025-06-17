Major Match Announced For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Goldberg officially made his return during WWE RAW and wasted no time in confronting Gunther, setting up the first match for the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, entered the ring to celebrate his recent title victory over Jey Uso. However, his celebration was cut short when Goldberg stormed to the ring, declaring that their unfinished business would be settled once and for all at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Their rivalry dates back to 2024 when Gunther disrespected Goldberg during a WWE event in front of his family. Tensions have simmered ever since, and WWE has now confirmed that the two will clash for Gunther’s championship at the July 12 event.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. While this is the first match made official for the show, additional matches are expected to be announced in the lead-up.