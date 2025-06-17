×
Goldberg Targets Gunther for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2025
Goldberg Targets Gunther for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Goldberg made a dramatic return during WWE RAW, confronting Gunther and making it clear he is coming for a long-awaited rematch.

Gunther entered the ring to celebrate his recent WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory over Jey Uso, but his celebration was cut short when Goldberg’s music hit to a thunderous reaction. The Hall of Famer stepped into the ring, allowing Gunther his moment, but quickly reminded him of what happened last year in Atlanta when Gunther humiliated him in front of his family.

Goldberg made it known that their unfinished business will come to a head next month at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which fittingly takes place once again in Atlanta. Before leaving the ring, Goldberg looked Gunther in the eye and told him, “You’re next,” while the crowd erupted.

While the bout has yet to be officially confirmed, all signs point to a major showdown between the two taking place next month.

