WWE Monday Night Raw Results - June 16, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Nick Aldis steps in the RAW GM Role as Adam Pearce is on vacation, Asuka returns to take on Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile & Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match, on the men's side, Sheamus, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed & Rusev collide in a King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match, Nikki Bella will be on hand as Liv Morgan addresses attacking Bella last week, Morgan will also be in action against Kairi Sane, more drama unfolds with Bayley and Becky Lynch and more!



Gunther, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jey Uso are shown backstage.

At ringside, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio come out to the ring. Morgan welcomes us to Monday Night Morgan and introduces Mysterio. Mysterio tells Morgan that today isn't about him but about her. Morgan says she's out here to remind everyone this division is hers and if you talk about the division you're talking about her. She says has paved her own way and that Nikki Bella didn't open any doors for her and she is who she is because of herself and she demands respect. She says she wants a rematch for the Women's World Championship. Iyo Sky comes out and tells Morgan to shut her mouth because all Morgan does is whine and disrespect people. Sky says if Morgan wants a fight, she's right here. Morgan says she wants to fight but will only fight her for her championship and reminds Sky that she's beaten Sky the most of anyone on the roster. Sky tells her she has to earn her title shot. She tells Morgan she can't steal the spot like she stole Dominik Mysterio. Sky tells Morgan if she wants the title she can have the title and throws her belt at Morgan and then dropkicks her. She then smokes Mysterio and Morgan and Mysterio scurry out of the ring as Sky celebrates in the ring.

Raquel Rodriguez talks to Liv Morgan before her match and Morgan tells her to get it done tonight and then they can own the division.

Match 1 - Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer -vs- Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Ivy Nile -vs- Asuka

We get the bell, Nile and Vaquer go at it and Asuka and Rodriguez go at it. Vaquer and Asuka kick down Rodriguez and Nile is sent to the corner. Vaquer and Asuka now go after each other. They take turns getting each other to the mat, and Rodriguez and Nile join in and break them back. Rodriguez tosses Nile across the ring and throws Asuka onto Nile and Vaquer and we cut to commercial break.

Back to RAW, Nile and Vaquer are in the ring, and Vaquer knocks down Nile and sets her in a headlock. Vaquer and Nile trade blows and Nile is rolled up and then suplexed. Rodriguez runs in and Vaquer hits Eat Defeat on Rodriguez and then kicks down Asuka and then hits a Dragon Screw on Asuka. Vaquer hits a back suplex on Nile and then hits Nile with The Devil's Kiss until Rodriguez breaks the move. Rodriguez is taken down by Vaquer and Vaquer goes for Devil's Kiss on Rodriguez who powers out but then Vaquer gives Rodriguez Devil's Kiss on the apron. Vaquer hits a springboard cross body on Rodriguez and Asuka tries to get the Asuka lock on Vaquer. Nile kicks Vaquer and starts punching Asuka. Nile covers Asuka two times and knocks Rodriguez out of the ring and we cut to another break.

We're back, and in the ring, Nile and Asuka battle. Nile slams Asuka in the corner and sits her on the top rope. Vaquer joins Nile and they try for a superplex on Asuka. Rodriguez intercepts and gets Nile and Vaquer on her shoulders and Asuka comes off the top rope with a missile drop kick knocking everyone down. Asuka takes turns kicking the women and then Asuka punches and kicks Rodriguez. Asuka kicks Nile in the face and covers her until Vaquer breaks the pin. Vaquer and Asuka trade punches and collide with a shoulder tackle. Asuka taunts Vaquer and Vaquer headbutts Asuka. Asuka and Vaquer take turns with running knees. Vaquer suplexes Asuka and then drop kicks Asuka. Vaquer hits a double underhook codebreaker and covers Asuka for two. Nile slams down Asuka now and covers her and Vaquer breaks the pin. Vaquer kicks Nile and Rodriguez kicks down Vaquer and hits the Tejana Bomb on Vaquer and covers her. Rhea Ripley runs down and pulls Rodriguez out of the ring and hits Riptide allowing Asuka to hit the Empress Impact and pin Rodriguez in the ring.

Winner: Asuka

Cathy Kelley talks to Asuka after the match. Asuka says her fire didn't die, it's still alive and she says no one is ready for Asuka and she'll be the Queen of the Ring.

Gunther is shown walking backstage - he's here live and we cut to commercial break.

The Judgement Day is backstage and Liv Morgan comes in and tells Raquel Rodriguez they have business to attend to, Rodriguez says she just got her ass handed to her and Morgan leaves angrily. JD McDonagh tells Mysterio he has a match with AJ Styles and Mysterio says Finn Balor should stay back and he does. He and Roxanne Perez go to handle whatever Morgan said she would handle herself.

Gunther comes out to the ring with his Championship belt and poses in the ring and pyro goes off to welcome the new World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther says he's man enough to admit that at WrestleMania, Jey Uso was the better man - but just for that night. Every other night, Gunther has been untouchable. Gunther says he's no longer worried about Jey Uso, but now Seth Rollins is on his radar. He tells Rollins that if Rollins says he's a target, he's right here. Bill Goldberg's music hits and Goldberg makes his way out to the ring. Goldberg tells Gunther that tonight is Gunther's night and he's here to celebrate him because he's been exactly where Gunther is now. He tells Gunther that before he leaves, Gunther started something with him in his family in Atlanta, GA and he'll end that in Atlanta on July 12th because Hunther is his, and Gunther is next. Gunther leaves the ring as Goldberg stands on the apron and poses.

Match 2: JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio -vs- AJ Styles

We get the bell, Styles and McDonagh lock up and Styles takes down McDonagh and the two trade headlocks until Styles is taken down with a shoulder check. Styles gets McDonagh on the mat and in a headlock again. Styles sunsetflips McDonagh and covers for two and the two trade pinning attempts. McDonagh puts Styles in a leglock submission and covers for two. McDonagh chokes out Styles in the corner and then poses on the ropes. McDonagh chops Styles and Styles counters and slaps McDonagh in a calf crusher submission. McDonagh crawls to the ropes and the hold is broken. Mysterio pulls McDonagh out of the ring and Styles runs out and Mysterio is chases Mysterio around the ring allowing McDonagh to splash onto Styles in the time keeper's area and we cut to commercial break.

Back from commercial break, McDonagh chokes Styles against the bottom rope and the ref breaks it up. Styles chops McDonagh but then is tripped and McDonagh hits a leg drop on Styles and covers him for a two count. Styles is knocked down to the mat by McDonagh. McDonagh stands on Style's hair and pulls up his torso and then argues with the ref saying he's not pulling his hair. McDonagh tries to do it again but is kicked in the head and then clotheslined and then Styles hits a running sliding forearm and then slams McDonagh into his knee. Styles covers McDonagh for a near fall. Styles tries for Styles Clash but McDonagh counters and hits a brainbuster on Styles and covers for a near fall. McDonagh places Styles on the top turnbuckle and Styles punches McDonagh from the top rope. McDonagh climbs up and goes for a superplex and is knocked down by Styles. Styles gets hung up on the ropes and Mysterio distracts Styles. Styles takes down McDonagh and hits Styles Clash on McDonagh and gets the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match Mysterio goes to attack Styles but Styles is able to get the better of Mysterio. Finn Balor runs out and pulls Mysterio out of the ring and Styles poses with Mysterio's IC Title in the ring. Balor tells Mysterio to go attack Styles. As McDonagh, Balor and Mysterio run into the ring, Styles runs out with Mysterio's belt.

Sheamus stretches backstage. Maxxine Dupri, Natalya and Akira Tozawa come up to him and tell him to take care of Rusev today. Sheamus says he will.

Bayley is seen walking backstage. She walks by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller who are with The New Day.

Bayley comes out to the ring and says it's amazing to be back. Bayley says she doesn't take things for granted and then talks about being robbed of her WrestleMania match but it's ok because she is here for every night and not just the big match like Becky Lynch does. She tells Lynch taking her spot on WrestleMania didn't break it, it made her stronger and it healed her. She tells Lynch she's climbing the ladder and is ready to take what Lynch took from her and calls Lynch to the ring. Lynch comes out and talks about Bayley accepting being the second fiddle, but she doesn't. Lynch says Bayley wants friends not a legacy, and Lynch wants a legacy not friends. Bayley says she's so confident in her legacy that she has no problem bringing people along. Lynch tells Bayley that no one cares about her. Bayley says Lynch is insecure and had to take her out so Lynch could be a surprise instead of just returning. Bayley says Lynch has forgotten what it's like to fight for a spot and Lynch says Bayley has forgotten what it's like to feel gold around her waist. Lynch tells Bayley she'll fight her in Columbus but it won't be a title shot and then goes to hit Bayley but Bayley blocks it and hits Lynch who runs out of the ring after.

Cathy Kelley talks to Jey Uso about his King of the Ring match, Uso say he's ready and he'll get his belt back from Rusev.

Nick Aldis talks to AJ Styles backstage and thanks him for returning Mysterio's IC Belt. He then tells Styles that he has a IC title match at Night of Champions. Bayley comes to Aldis who tells her she has a title match next week against Becky Lynch. Lyra Valkyria welcomes Bayley back and Bayley apologizes for ghosting Valkyria. Valkyria tells Bayley to not be sorry and she's doing what's best for her and if Bayley wins, Valkyria will do what's best for her.

Match 3: Kairi Sane -vs- Liv Morgan

We get the bell and Sane and Morgan attack each other. Morgan immediately rolls out of the ring and grabs her shoulder. Sane waits in the ring as medical looks at Morgan and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from commercial and the match has been stopped, and Kairi Sane is declared the winner.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Cathy Kelley talks to Sami Zayn backstage. Zayn talks about the opportunity to win the title and how this time it's different. Karrion Kross comes by and says nothing is different this time and calls him insane. Kross tells Zayn he's going to lose against Orton and Zayn will stay at zero. Zayn calls Kross a coward for talking in riddles and lurking in the shadows. Zayn says Kross can't walk his talk. Zayn says he's always out there regardless of whether he loses or not, and he challenges Kross to a bout and Kross says it's about time.

We see Jey Uso among fans and he walks out for his match.

Match 4 - King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match: Jey Uso -vs- Sheamus -vs- Rusev -vs- Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

At the bell, everyone goes at it. Reed and Sheamus fight on one side and Rusev and Uso fight on the other. Reed and Sheamus now fight outside the ring and Rusev takes down Uso in the center of the ring. Uso sends Rusev out of the ring, and Rusev comes back with a punch. Reed pulls Rusev off the apron and punches him. Rusev sends Reed into the steel steps and Uso comes over the ropes with a suicide dive on Rusev and we get a commercial break.

Back to our main event, Reed drives his shoulders into Uso in the corner - Uso fights back with Yeet punches and Uso then kicks Reed out of the ring. Sheamus and Rusev run into the ring and get superkicked. Rusev takes down Uso with a clotheslines and outside the ring, Sheamus slams Reed into the ring post. Reed throws Sheamus over the barricade and Sheamus uses the barricade to give Reed 10 beats. He then does another 10 on Reed and as he comes over the barricades, Uso superkicks Sheamus. Reed tries to spear Uso through the barricades but Uso moves and Uso runs into a clotheslines by Rusev outside the ring. Sheamus gets in the ring and Rusev joins them and they lock eyes. Rusev and Sheamus exchange blows and Rusev hits Sheamus with a running spin kick and then runs into a boot by Sheamus. Sheamus slams Rusev and they both punch each other in the ring. Reed runs in and clotheslines both Rusev and Sheamus. Sheamus and Rusev get up and start punching each other again. Reed slams into them in the corner. Uso then tries to splash onto Reed who catches Uso and slams him down and we get a commercial.

Back to RAW, Sheamus slams down Rusev onto the announce table and gets back in the ring, toe to toe with Jey Uso. Uso and Sheamus start with trading punches and strikes. Sheamus gets Uso on the apron and goes for 10 beats, but Uso kicks out of it but then runs into a back breaker by Sheamus in the ring. Reed runs in and headbutts Sheamus in the chest and Sheamus gets Reed up on his shoulders and hits White Noise and covers Reed for a near fall. Rusev runs in and slams Sheamus onto Reed. Uso now kicks Sheamus and Reed and Rusev kicks Uso and then slaps him in The Accolade. Sheamus runs in and hits Brogue Kick on Rusev and Reed. Sheamus covers Rusev and Reed hits a Senton to break the pin. Reed hits Tsunami on Sheamus and covers him, Uso breaks the pin. Uso spears Reed and goes for a splash and Bron Breakker knocks Uso off the top rope. Sami Zayn runs out and attacks Breakker and sends him into the steel post. Breakker then lifts Zayn and tosses him over the announce desk. Penta runs in and splashes onto Breakker outside the ring. In the ring, Reed hits a Death Valley Driver and goes for Tsunami, but LA Knight pushes Reed off the ropes. Uso hits a spear and splashes onto Reed and then gets on the other corner and splashes onto Reed with a second Uso Splash and pins Reed.

Winner: Jey Uso

After the match, Seth Rollins storms out to the ring and takes off his tie and blazer and gets in the ring as Uso is laid on the mat. Cody Rhodes comes out to make sure Uso doesn't get jumped. Rhodes and Rollins stare at each other in the middle of the ring. Rollins leaves the ring and Uso is finally on his feet and both Uso and Rhodes watch Rollins, Reed, Breakker and Heyman leave. Uso and Rhodes lock eyes as they now face each other in the semi finals for the King of the Ring Tournament. They shake hands as the end credits roll.