Carmella and Corey Graves Expecting Another Baby Boy

Former WWE star Carmella and WWE commentator Corey Graves have revealed they are expecting another baby boy. The announcement adds a new chapter to the couple’s growing family, coming just over a month after Carmella’s WWE release.

Carmella shared the news on Instagram with a carousel of photos and a short video clip capturing the moment they shared the gender reveal with their family.

“we’re having a….. 🤭 last slide is the little gender reveal we did with our family,” she wrote.

This marks the couple’s second child together. Their first son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, was born on November 8, 2023. Carmella is also stepmother to Graves’ three children from a previous relationship.