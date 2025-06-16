×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Komander Pulled From FantasticaMania Mexico 2025 Due to Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Komander Pulled From FantasticaMania Mexico 2025 Due to Injury

CMLL has announced a change to one of its key FantasticaMania Mexico 2025 matches following an injury to one of its stars. Komander has been ruled out of action, forcing the promotion to reshuffle the event lineup.

CMLL announced the following, noting Komander has been pulled from upcoming shows after suffering an injury:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT
The Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) announces that, due to a medical decision, wrestler Komander will not be able to participate in FantasticaMania Mexico 2025, where he was originally scheduled to be part of the main event for the CMLL World Trios Championship.

As a result of this situation, the main event will be transformed into a single tag team duel, in which Místico and Máscara Dorada will represent CMLL against Bandido and Hologram, representatives of AEW, in a clash that promises high-level excitement.

Additionally, Neón, who was scheduled to defend the CMLL World Trios Championship alongside Místico and Máscara Dorada, will now star in a Lightning Match against the spectacular North American wrestler Kevin Knight.

The CMLL World Trios Championship duel will be rescheduled and will take place at a later date, which will be announced in due course. We appreciate your understanding and the fans’ continued support. CMLL reaffirms its commitment to presenting a top-level show at FantasticaMania Mexico 2025.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy