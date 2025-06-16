WWE Plans Big Push for Former Stardom Star GIULIA

WWE fans may want to keep a close eye on SmackDown in the coming weeks, as GIULIA is reportedly on track for a major push. According to PWInsider.com, there is a strong belief within the company that the Japanese star will be featured prominently on the blue brand.

GIULIA made a name for herself in Japan as one of Stardom’s top stars, holding the prestigious World of Stardom Championship. Her arrival in WWE generated immediate buzz when she was spotted in the crowd during NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.

She officially joined the main roster on the May 16 episode of SmackDown, where she was introduced in a backstage segment by General Manager Nick Aldis as the newest addition to the show.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member