Ric Flair Pulls Out of Appearance Following Melanoma Diagnosis

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Wrestling icon Ric Flair is facing a new battle outside the ring, as health concerns tied to a serious cancer diagnosis have forced him to cancel an upcoming public appearance.

Flair was set to appear Tuesday at a meet and greet hosted by Southern Sky Wellness in Pearl, Mississippi, but the event has been postponed after his doctors strongly advised against travel. On social media, the 16-time world champion confirmed he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a more aggressive form of skin cancer.

In a heartfelt post, Flair told fans:
“To All My Dear Friends And Fans, I Am So Sorry, That I Will Not Be Able To See You Tuesday. I Have Health Issues, That I Need To Attend To. As I Have Procrastinated Putting My Health First In The Past. Melanoma, I Have Found Out, Is Nothing To Play With. I Promise To See You ASAP. Please Continue To Love Ric Flair Drip, As @_RicFlairDrip Loves You.”

Southern Sky Wellness echoed the update, stating Flair’s visit is delayed due to his ongoing health issues and that a new date will be shared when available. The Nature Boy had recently shared with PEOPLE that this is his second skin cancer diagnosis in three years, though it is unknown if the previous diagnosis was also melanoma.

Over the weekend, Flair posted a new image showing a noticeable bandage above his left eye, further highlighting the seriousness of his current condition.

