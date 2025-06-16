Mark Madden Returning to Commentary for TNA in Pittsburgh

TNA Wrestling is bringing a hometown voice to its commentary booth this Friday night in Pittsburgh. Former WCW personality and longtime Pittsburgh sports radio host Mark Madden will serve as a special guest commentator during TNA’s TV taping at the UPMC Events Center on the campus of Robert Morris University. While TNA will also tape on Saturday at the same venue, Madden is only scheduled to appear during Friday’s show.

This marks a return to the wrestling spotlight for Madden, who contributed behind the scenes in WCW before joining the commentary team during the promotion’s later years.

Fans attending the tapings can expect to see TNA World Champion Trick Williams, who currently competes in NXT, as well as The Hardys, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Eric Young, Tessa Blanchard, Masha Slamovich, and Rosemary.

Both nights of tapings are expected to wrap up storylines and matches ahead of TNA Slammiversary 2025, which takes place July 20 in Long Island, New York.

