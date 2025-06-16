×
CM Punk Joins "No Kings" Rally in Chicago Alongside AFT and CTU Leaders

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
CM Punk continues to make his voice heard outside the ring, once again aligning himself with a powerful cause in his hometown.

Over the weekend, Punk was seen attending a protest in Chicago supporting the American Federation of Teachers. A photo shared by the AFT Union shows the former world champion standing proudly alongside AFT EVP Evelyn DeJesus and Chicago Teachers Union president Stacy Davis Gates. The caption read, “It’s rallyin’ time ✊ NoKings.”

This is not the first time Punk has shown solidarity with the Chicago Teachers Union. Back in February, he wore a CTU shirt during an appearance on WWE Raw, making a visible statement on national television.

The June 14 “No Kings” rallies were timed to coincide with both the US Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade and the birthday of President Donald Trump. Protestors across the country used the occasion to challenge what they describe as authoritarian-leaning policies enacted during Trump’s second term in office.

Elsewhere in Chicago, Punk was spotted near Trump International Hotel & Tower, where another fan captured a photo of him appearing outside the building during the same weekend of protests.

