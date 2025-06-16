×
NWA 77 Set for Huntington, New York This August

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
The National Wrestling Alliance is headed back to New York for one of its biggest events of the year.

It was officially confirmed on Monday that NWA 77, the company’s annual anniversary show, will be held on August 16 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. The venue sits on the North Shore of Long Island and will host the promotion’s most important event of 2024.

In a press release, the NWA called it their “biggest Signature Live Event of the year,” urging fans to attend what they describe as an “anniversary spectacular” filled with “pulse-pounding excitement” and “jaw-dropping action.”

This year’s event marks the first time under Billy Corgan’s leadership that the NWA will bring a tentpole show to New York. It follows a live event earlier this year in Freeport and continues a recent trend of East Coast locations. Last year’s NWA 76 was held in Philadelphia, while earlier editions took place in Nashville and St. Louis.

Several major names are currently being promoted for the show, including:

  • NWA World Champion Thom Latimer

  • NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige & Kylie Paige

  • “The Overlord” EC3 with Pretty Boy Smooth

  • “The Crush” Natalia Markova

  • Colby Corino

  • TVMA (Tiffany Nieves and Valentina Rossi)

  • Carson Bartholomew Drake

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

