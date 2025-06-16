×
Rhea Ripley Jokes About Dominik Mysterio Dying First in a Horror Movie

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Dominik Mysterio may be tough in the ring, but according to Rhea Ripley, his biggest weakness could be his downfall in a horror movie setting.

With more WWE stars stepping into Hollywood, it is not uncommon to see names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and CM Punk appearing in films, including horror. Now, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has shared her take on which superstar would be the first to meet their end in a scary movie.

Speaking with Complex Sports, Ripley did not hesitate to name Dominik Mysterio as the first WWE name to die in a horror scenario. She explained that his love of chicken tenders would make him easy bait for a killer.

“Probably Dominik Mysterio. (Why?) Because they’d just set a trap where it’s like chicken tenders on a plate, and him being the little chicken tender slut he is, he’d crawl out of whatever hidey hole he’s in and try to eat them and just get his head chopped off. He’s a child,” Ripley said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Complex Sports (@complexsports)

