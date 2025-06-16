×
AEW and Jon Moxley Sued Over 2023 Steel Cage Match Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Another legal case has emerged involving All Elite Wrestling, this time naming both the promotion and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The suit stems from an incident that occurred during the May 10, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, where Moxley faced Kenny Omega in a steel cage match.

According to a new report by Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, a production crew member named Christopher Dispensa has filed a lawsuit in Michigan, alleging negligence, civil assault, and battery. The claim centers on an alleged moment in the match when Moxley forcefully shoved Dispensa to the ground, resulting in significant injuries. Dispensa’s legal representatives from Raitt Law, PLLC say he suffered “severe neck and shoulder injuries” that required cervical fusion surgery.

Dispensa, who was not a full-time AEW employee, reportedly has not worked with the company since late 2024. His lawsuit asserts that Moxley acted off-script and either intended to cause harm or showed a “complete disregard” for the consequences. It also accuses AEW of negligence in their hiring and training processes and alleges Moxley has a pattern of erratic conduct.

Despite these claims, AEW sources told Alba they are unaware of any previous disciplinary issues involving Moxley, with one describing him as a “locker room leader.” Dispensa reportedly only had a brief post-match exchange with Moxley and has not heard from AEW management. He did speak with company physician Dr. Michael Sampson, who was reportedly upset over what took place.

Dispensa is pursuing over $25,000 in damages. AEW has issued no further comment, stating only, “AEW does not comment on pending litigation.”

